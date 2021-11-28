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NEW BULLSHIT VARIANT 500% MORE CONTAGIOUS THAN PREVIOUS STRAIN AND IT IS HEADED OUR WAY
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216 views • November 28, 2021
Source: Alien.Wars. I'm not scared of the fake virus. I am afraid of what my government will do. All governments have turned into mass murderers. Will you fight back? More videos you may want to look at:
''Suddenly & Unexpectedly'' -The new way to express a death from the Covid Kill Shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ETwNKd1A75mv/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
The Illuminati. Learn or die there is no safety in ignorance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5FmOjiPL9FDs/
''Suddenly & Unexpectedly'' -The new way to express a death from the Covid Kill Shot
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ETwNKd1A75mv/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
The Illuminati. Learn or die there is no safety in ignorance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5FmOjiPL9FDs/
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