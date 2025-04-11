RT News - April 11 2025 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 11, 2025
rt.com
RT visits the site where Israeli gunfire killed a 14-year-old American-Palestinian boy. We speak to his heart broken family, with his father revealing 11 bullets tore into his son. Enough is enough. Around a thousand current and former Israeli Air Force members sign a petition demanding an end to the brutal war in Gaza. We hear from one of them. Ten thousand Euros for a taste of blood. A western charity organisation sells sightseeing tours to Ukrainian combat zones - something Moscow slams as a 'perversion'.
