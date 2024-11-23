TAMPA BAY TSUNAMI: WORST FLOOD IN AMERICAN HISTORY! St. Pete, Clearwater, Largo, Sarasota, Bradenton

Asteroid Will Hit Earth Soon Causing Tsunami. Pastor Dana Coverstone Dream. Bible Prophecy Concerning Wormwood Will Soon Fulfill:

Sign For Sunday Law & Invasion of USA By China, Russia. 3 Gorges Dam & White House In Bible Prophecy

Kamala Harris Will Be President & Pass Sunday Law Before Donald Trump Takes White House SDA Prophecy

Tampa police discover body in waters near Courtney Campbell Causeway, investigation underway. Police say there were no "obvious" signs of trauma. TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after officials report finding a body in the water. In a news release, TPD says they responded to a call of an unresponsive person in the water just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the waters off the south side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway. When officers arrived, they found a male, believed to be in his mid-teens, dead at the scene. Police say there were no "obvious" signs of trauma, and that they were unable to identify the person.TPD is working to identify who the person is and determine the cause of death based on findings from the Medical Examiner.





Biden asks Congress for $98 billion in Helene, Milton disaster relief funding. Helene and Milton ravaged parts of the Southeast this fall. President Biden is asking Congress to approve nearly $100 billion in emergency funding to aid recovery efforts for the recent deadly storms that ravaged parts of the South. Biden sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday asking him to quickly take up his supplemental disaster aid request, specifically aimed at helping people affected by storms Helene and Milton. The White House letter did not specify a total, but Fox News Digital was told it amounts to roughly $98 billion.





Tampa Bay lost thousands of trees to hurricanes, hitting residents’ wallets, emotions. Some of the fallen trees had been here since the neighborhoods first sprung up decades or a century ago. If you’ve driven around Tampa Bay since the hurricanes, you’ve seen downed trees in the thousands. Many had a story. There was the oak in Clearwater that shaded a home at sunset, keeping energy costs down. Two sugar maples reminded Tampa resident Stephanie Price of her late dad, who planted them in the 80s. An oak in Lana Vidic’s St. Petersburg front yard had a swing where the kids always piled on for Christmas photos in matching pajamas.





Charge dismissed against St. Pete cop arrested on charge of threatening to shoot woman. The woman was “pretty emphatic” that she didn’t want prosecutors to pursue the case, the Pinellas state attorney says. A St. Petersburg police officer who was arrested in August after his domestic partner said he threatened to “shoot her in the head” will not face charges. Officer John Antoine, 36, was charged with aggravated assault on Aug. 30 in connection with the incident. The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office filed a notice on Oct.









Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law for the Climate. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate will be legislated after or during COP29. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Climate Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of this will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The climate sabbath is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.









David House