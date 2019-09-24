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Taking the Mystery Out of Ham Radio 'Q Codes'
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61 views • September 24, 2019
Amateur radio 'Q Codes' were devised, internationally, as a way of reducing the number of characters needed to have a conversation in Morse code in the shortest period of time possible.
It is these 'Q codes' that transformed regular Morse code into international Morse code.
In this video, we will look at some of the more familiar and well-used ones.
It is these 'Q codes' that transformed regular Morse code into international Morse code.
In this video, we will look at some of the more familiar and well-used ones.
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