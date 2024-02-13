Create New Account
Matt Gaetz revisits 'deep state' prediction made about Biden and 2024 | Eric Bolling
Eric Bolling The Balance ~ Newsmax | Matt Gaetz revisits 'deep state' prediction made about Biden and 2024. CALLED IT: Regarding a possible in-party effort to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 equation, Rep. Matt Gaetz joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss his own prediction on the matter from over a year ago.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.




Keywords
matt gaetzeric bollingnewsmaxbiden regime

