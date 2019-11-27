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Nature of reality, consciousness and freedom with David Icke
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148 views • November 27, 2019
in this talk shares David his view on the nature of reality, we the people and the coming 2-3-4-5 G as a grid of control for humanity.
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-trigger-the-explosive-new-book-by-david-icke-available-now/
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