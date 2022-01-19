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QUEBEC CANADA INDOCTRINATORS THE YOUTH INTO WANTING TO CALL THE POLICE AND LOCK UP THE UNVAXXED
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10307 views • January 19, 2022
The Nazis still have leftovers in Germany
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We'll both get $75 when you join Chime and set up direct deposit! https://bit.ly/3eGqELK
Help me Keep running my Podcast and Live Streaming
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Talking about the lunatics of the left and right (Q Anon people and SJWs), politics, and society
The Culture War Blog:
https://culturewar.tk/
The Culture War Merch NEW EGOGRAM Design:
https://culturewar.tk/merch/
The Culture Podcast Substack:
https://tcwpodcast.substack.com/
Links to Follow me on:
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/c/TCW
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/bakithehammer
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