WARNING: Documentary Of Child Trafficking, Selling Baby Organs And Child Torture

This video is a documentary interview with a pregnant woman who has no interest at all in her baby and also an interview with her trafficking handler. There is also an extensive interview with the trafficker who finally agrees to an interview where he answers questions about child trafficking. The trafficker describes the horrific evils that go on in the trafficking industry and as you watch this video you will come to know just how absolutely inhuman and cruel it is for the victims and how there is a complete lack of any kind of care or love or concern for any child no matter what their age is and even no concern for adults that are trapped in this wicked trafficking industry.

NOTE: There is no graphic imagery in this video but there are graphic descriptions of what is done to young children which is why there is a warning for those who are sensitive to such information. However this is information that the whole world needs to know about and be aware of so that hopefully these evils can be stopped someday with more people knowing this evil goes on. So please share this video to help inform more people so that they too can be made aware.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/docu-child-trafficking





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