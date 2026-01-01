(The song opens with the sound of a needle dropping on a dusty record. A four-bar loop of a fuzzy, tape-hissed electric guitar begins, playing a circular, minor-key riff that feels slightly out of time. A warm, thumping bass enters, dragging just behind the beat, accompanied by the "shush-shush" of brushed snare drums.)

Verse 1 (The guitar riff continues. The vocals are low, dry, and delivered with a half-spoken shrug.) In the garden of life... yeah... where the green leaves grow. There’s a truth untold, a story to bestow (I guess). Of plants and herbs, with healing powers... "vast." Yet, in the world of supplements, not all are cast in that light. Chorus (The drums pick up slightly, but stay loose. A muted piano hits a discordant but catchy chord on the off-beat.) Botanical truth... It’s in every leaf and root. Authentic supplements— supposedly pure, supposedly absolute. But the lab... the lab is the key, to separate the wheat from the chaff, and the lies... that seek to cheat you. Verse 2 (A wandering, fingerpicked lead guitar enters, sounding slightly detuned and melancholy.) From the soil to the shelf, it’s a journey... long and wide. But half the stuff on the shelf is just tainted... misbranded inside. Herbs adulterated... with cheap fillers and neon dyes. The lab tests reveal it all... those tiny, hidden lies. Bridge (The tempo slows down even more. The music drops to just the tape-hissed loop and a steady, pulsing bass note.) Standardized extracts... or whole herbs... Which one is best? (Pause) To understand, I suppose we must put them to the test. HPLC... GC-MS... Acronyms for the soul. Separating the good... from the bad... and the "less than whole." Chorus (The quirky hook returns, the piano melody feeling more insistent now.) Botanical truth... It’s in every leaf and root. Authentic supplements— pure... and absolute. But lab testing's the key, to separate the wheat from the chaff, and the lies... that seek to cheat. Verse 3 (The vocals become a bit more raspy, leaning into the microphone.) Heavy metals... pesticides... a little mold, a little fungi. Contaminants hidden in the capsules... that’s no joke, you see. The lab can find... what’s not meant to be. In the pills you swallow... every morning... daily. Outro (The instruments begin to peel away one by one. Only the brushed drums and the crackling guitar loop remain.) So... sing the song. Of botanical truth. Authentic supplements... and the lab's cold, hard proof. In the world of herbs... where healing’s in bloom. Let’s separate the wheat... from the chaff... and the gloom. (The guitar loop warps and slows down, as if the tape is being tugged, before clicking into silence.)