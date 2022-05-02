In Budapest, the capital of Hungary, a rally was held in support of Russia and its special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine

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Several hundred people gathered at the monument to soldiers-liberators on Freedom Square in Budapest, where they expressed support for the Russian special operation and opposed propaganda of Ukraine and the West, saying that they do not believe fakes spread by Kiev.
"The United States provoked this war. Putin tried for about 8 years to make a deal with the Americans, he wanted to reach an agreement that would give autonomy to the Russians in Donbass," said one of the participants.