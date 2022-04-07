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The Vatican conference that called inviting the Jews to embrace Jesus 'anti-Semitic'
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20 views • April 07, 2022
On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Bishop Bruno Forte's claim that Jews do not need to convert, Pope Francis rejection of the conversion of non-Catholics, and Jack Maxey's work on the laptop which clearly shows the involvement of Joe Biden in his son Hunter's corruption.
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