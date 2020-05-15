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Emergency Tribunal Hearing #2: Corona Pandemic and the Planetary Shutdown
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36 views • May 15, 2020
On the 7th April 2020, the ITNJ held its second emergency hearing to discuss the Corona Pandemic and the Planetary Shutdown.
ITNJ Founder – Sacha Stone with:
ITNJ Commissioner, Del Bigtree
ITNJ Commissioner – G. Edward Griffin
ITNJ Commissioner – Dr. Sandra Rose Michael,
Former CIA Spy – Robert David Steele
Filmmaker – Sean Stone
ITNJ Trustee – Thomas J. Brown
ITNJ Trustee - Dr. Nancy Ash
ITNJ Trustee – Mercy Wolf
ITNJ Chief Justice – Sir John Walsh of Brannagh.
Link to Sean Stone's short film: 'Singularity'. https://m.imdb.com/video/vi2602107673
ITNJ Founder – Sacha Stone with:
ITNJ Commissioner, Del Bigtree
ITNJ Commissioner – G. Edward Griffin
ITNJ Commissioner – Dr. Sandra Rose Michael,
Former CIA Spy – Robert David Steele
Filmmaker – Sean Stone
ITNJ Trustee – Thomas J. Brown
ITNJ Trustee - Dr. Nancy Ash
ITNJ Trustee – Mercy Wolf
ITNJ Chief Justice – Sir John Walsh of Brannagh.
Link to Sean Stone's short film: 'Singularity'. https://m.imdb.com/video/vi2602107673
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