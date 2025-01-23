Honor, Respect, Worthiness and Belonging | "Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #27

This is the twenty-seventh session of our ongoing live series with Wendy Nash, exploring meditation practices both on and off the cushion. While the following topics resonate to varying degrees with all of us, we focus on the more traditionally masculine themes of honor and respect as well as briefly touch on self-worth as associated with the feminine. We also planned to discuss the impulses behind craving, attachment, and clinging to the compulsion to convince others that "I’m right" but didn't really get to that. We talk about themes of inclusion, exclusion, belonging, and the landscape of identity as well as field questions about chaos, order, war, peace, introversion, extroversion, psychedelics, silence, necessary / lesser of two "evils", etc





"I'm currently looking at self worth in terms of accepting self and other, the anatomy of the mind, the desire to persuade others that you're right and the awful sorrow that arises when you know you've been excluded from the group and how that connects to self worth and identity."





Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series "Ask Us Anything" I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 -- partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.





For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.





Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to "Ask Us Anything" simply and clearly called "Meditation Q & A" especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything's being "discussions about meditation and related topics."





