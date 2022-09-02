Operation Matador: Biden Declares War on Americans

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Standing in front of a blood red background and marines used as props Thursday, Joe Biden declared that his political opponents and those who support them are dangerous extremists that threaten the existence of the country.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/blood-red-biden-trump-supporters-represent-an-extremism-that-threatens-the-very-foundations-of-our-republic/
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Fight the good fight against the forces of evil
[If you choose to work for the Father in Heaven now, you will defeat the evil one, and his minions will be converted or suffer eternal damnation]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/fight-the-good-fight-against-the-forces-of-evil/