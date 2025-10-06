BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dark Journalist - X-206 NASA SECRET INTELLIGENCE UFO FILE
X-PROTECT AND THE SECRET NASA UFO FILE EXECUTIVE ORDER Please join us for this Special X-Series Episode 206 as Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt goes deep on the new Executive Order deeming NASA as an intelligence agency not subject to declassification due to National Security concerns. DJ shows how this new policy is connected to a decades long string of deep events involving a wall of secrecy put in place by the secretive X-Protect group after JFK's presidency to prevent the UFO File from becoming public.

Keywords
trumpnasamarsspace forcemuskintelligence agencydark journalistdaniel lisztufo filemiss olivia
