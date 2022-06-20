Cyborg Assimilation of Humanity

We're electromagnetic life forms materialized into matter. The government uses this fact of science against us in covert military operations, which is why they discourage research into this area. They ensure that doctors remain stupid. They don't want us to know what we actually are because then they would not be able to control and manipulate us in our ignorance.

The 5G technology in combination with the zombie juice will turn the entire world into sterile cyborgs over time. We will lose our humanity and our ability to reproduce. We will become merged with machine, and we will stay stuck in the stone age of science falsely believing that we're nothing more than matter. Matter is merely a byproduct of what we actually are.

The materialistic paradigm is primitive and does not understand the true electromagnetic cause of disease, which Nobel-prize winner Luc Montagnier demonstrated conclusively in his documentary Water Memory:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8VyUsVOic0

Please take the time to watch that documentary and understand the scientific breakthrough it presents. Everyone must learn to grasp this new paradigm so that we don't don't kill ourselves in materialistic stupidity. Don't give your power away to mindless doctors who follow orders and cannot think for themselves.

The next era of medical science that we're now ready for builds on the materialistic foundation and incorporates a larger paradigm beyond matter. Our DNA is in fact more electromagnetic than material, which the government has been using against us, which is why they discourage any research into this subject matter.

Barbaric doctors cause more harm than healing by drilling into the body with their primitive stone age strategies instead of appreciating and respecting the finer nuance of the energetic reality because we’re more fundamentally electromagnetic life forms than material ones. Their false paradigm of reality is the reason they're chasing their tails perpetuating illness rather than truly healing.

Don't mistake my apparent religiosity for some sort of blind superstition. I'm a much more competent scientist than most doctors. The medical industry is Satan’s final fortress, and it’s there that we have the opportunity to make a real change. It’s less effective to focus on less central levers of transformation, though the central one may be the most challenging.