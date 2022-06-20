BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cyborg Assimilation of Humanity
Planet Watcher
Planet Watcher
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
404 views • June 20, 2022

We're electromagnetic life forms materialized into matter. The government uses this fact of science against us in covert military operations, which is why they discourage research into this area. They ensure that doctors remain stupid. They don't want us to know what we actually are because then they would not be able to control and manipulate us in our ignorance.

The 5G technology in combination with the zombie juice will turn the entire world into sterile cyborgs over time. We will lose our humanity and our ability to reproduce. We will become merged with machine, and we will stay stuck in the stone age of science falsely believing that we're nothing more than matter. Matter is merely a byproduct of what we actually are.

The materialistic paradigm is primitive and does not understand the true electromagnetic cause of disease, which Nobel-prize winner Luc Montagnier demonstrated conclusively in his documentary Water Memory:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8VyUsVOic0

Please take the time to watch that documentary and understand the scientific breakthrough it presents. Everyone must learn to grasp this new paradigm so that we don't don't kill ourselves in materialistic stupidity. Don't give your power away to mindless doctors who follow orders and cannot think for themselves.

The next era of medical science that we're now ready for builds on the materialistic foundation and incorporates a larger paradigm beyond matter. Our DNA is in fact more electromagnetic than material, which the government has been using against us, which is why they discourage any research into this subject matter.

Barbaric doctors cause more harm than healing by drilling into the body with their primitive stone age strategies instead of appreciating and respecting the finer nuance of the energetic reality because we’re more fundamentally electromagnetic life forms than material ones. Their false paradigm of reality is the reason they're chasing their tails perpetuating illness rather than truly healing.

Don't mistake my apparent religiosity for some sort of blind superstition. I'm a much more competent scientist than most doctors. The medical industry is Satan’s final fortress, and it’s there that we have the opportunity to make a real change. It’s less effective to focus on less central levers of transformation, though the central one may be the most challenging.

Keywords
vaccine5g5ddnaelectromagneticcyborgtranshumanismassimiliation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Daily Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Increased Gastric Cancer Risk

Daily Sugary Drink Consumption Linked to Increased Gastric Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
10 Ingredients in Everyday Products That May Cause Harm

10 Ingredients in Everyday Products That May Cause Harm

Zoey Sky
Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the &#8220;cloud people&#8221; unearthed in Mexico

Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the “cloud people” unearthed in Mexico

Jacob Thomas
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Movement medicine: How daily activity slashed uncontrolled blood pressure by 69% in new study

Willow Tohi
Research Outlines Methods for Recovering From Technology-Related Stress

Research Outlines Methods for Recovering From Technology-Related Stress

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy