"Fierce Advocate" killed by VAXX poison induced CANCER

Catherine Ushka

"It's with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Mom, Partner and Friend Catherine. Her warmth, love, and presence will forever be cherished. As we navigate this difficult time, let's hold onto the memories that brought us joy and comfort. Your love and prayers are deeply appreciated as we mourn this profound loss. We will share details on her celebration soon."

May 16, 2024

https://www.facebookDOTcom/catherine.ushka/posts/pfbid0SELXfQhQT5a8mYC6jebjv5LpRMu7kCaoSSdJEsGuWy8pJyGo145ZShg7e31hWpdml

Heavenly Day · Patty Griffin

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=CpbRkm-A9Jk

