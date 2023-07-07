X22 REPORT Ep. 3110b - Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3110b - July 6, 2023

Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted





The [DS] is no longer in power. The strings have been cut. Trump and the patriots are now hunting the [DS] players. From the very beginning Trump set a plan in motion, he put the pieces together to trap the [DS] and expose them to the people so the people would be able to see the infiltration. Once the people see it and live the people will fight to take back this country.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





