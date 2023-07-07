X22 REPORT Ep. 3110b - Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3110b - July 6, 2023
Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted
The [DS] is no longer in power. The strings have been cut. Trump and the patriots are now hunting the [DS] players. From the very beginning Trump set a plan in motion, he put the pieces together to trap the [DS] and expose them to the people so the people would be able to see the infiltration. Once the people see it and live the people will fight to take back this country.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.