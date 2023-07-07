Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3110b - Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted
channel image
GalacticStorm
2056 Subscribers
Shop now
195 views
Published 20 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3110b - July 6, 2023

Those In Power No Longer Pull The Strings, Hunters Become The Hunted


 The [DS] is no longer in power. The strings have been cut. Trump and the patriots are now hunting the [DS] players. From the very beginning Trump set a plan in motion, he put the pieces together to trap the [DS] and expose them to the people so the people would be able to see the infiltration. Once the people see it and live the people will fight to take back this country.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket