PRESIDENT ENCOURAGED ALL AMERICANS TO OBSERVE THE NATIONAL SABBATH, MAY 15-16, Rev 13:1-18, 202659

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Revelation 13:1-18

The United States President designated the biblical Sabbath on Monday, May 4, 2026 from sundown Friday, May 14th to night fall, Saturday, May 15th as the National observance Day of Prayer in the 250 years of the republic. The document is the Jewish American Heritage Month 2026 Proclamation:

“In special honor of 250 Glorious Years of American Independence and on the weekend of Rededicate 250, a National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving, Jewish Americans are encouraged to observe a National Sabbath from sundown May 15, to night fall on May 16, 2026, friends, families, and communities of all backgrounds may come together in gratitude for our great nation.”

This is the first president who has declared the 7th Day of the week as the day for all Americans to come together and celebrate! It has always been celebrated, but this is the first president to designate the 7th Day of the week as the Sabbath of the week; which our Almighty Father YAHWEH in Genesis 2:2 calls blessed and sanctified and commands us to remember in Exodus 20 as the Sabbath of our Heavenly Father just declared the Sabbath the National Day of Prayer. As we have already declared in previous lessons, our LORD Jesus Christ and His Apostles kept and preached on the Sabbath.

And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.

2 And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.

3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.

4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?

5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.

6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.

7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.