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Mark Finchem Believes They May Be Onto A Racketeering Case In Arizona, Which Connects Across Multiple States #ElectionFraud
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337 views • December 20, 2021
Mark Finchem Believes They May Be Onto A Racketeering Case In Arizona, Which Connects Across Multiple States #ElectionFraud
He said they received new testimony from a gentleman who says a company called Fuelworks rented out the ballroom at the Wigwam resort, and that ballroom was filled with boxes of ballots from multiple states - not just Arizona.
#MarkFinchem #ElectionFraud #Racketeering #Arizona #MaricopaCounty #AuditTheVote #AuditAll50States #ElectionAudit #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #ForeignInterference #Dominion
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
He said they received new testimony from a gentleman who says a company called Fuelworks rented out the ballroom at the Wigwam resort, and that ballroom was filled with boxes of ballots from multiple states - not just Arizona.
#MarkFinchem #ElectionFraud #Racketeering #Arizona #MaricopaCounty #AuditTheVote #AuditAll50States #ElectionAudit #VoterFraud #TrustThePlan #2020Election #ForeignInterference #Dominion
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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