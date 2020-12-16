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Transmute Low Energy into High Energy!
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46 views • December 16, 2020
Perhaps stepping it up referred to voltage output like an intense magnetic field powering or healing!! We have a high potential within to transmute toxic, cancerous, dismantling energy and direct it towards happy, healthy, vibrant, life creating energy, and it’s all within each of us!! Build some resilience, take on the challenges that present themselves and build them up!
Harness that power!!!
Take today and make it shine!!
Much Love!
Book Credit - Strength to love - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#energy #consciousness #vibration #intention #strengthtolove #drking #spreadlight #spreadlove #transmute #enhance #creator #ownyourlife #beyourbest #reachforit #workforit #spiritual #knowthyself #potential #limitless #lighttheworld #wakeup #transmutation #construct #alchemy #alchemist #highlife #whatmattersmost
Harness that power!!!
Take today and make it shine!!
Much Love!
Book Credit - Strength to love - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#energy #consciousness #vibration #intention #strengthtolove #drking #spreadlight #spreadlove #transmute #enhance #creator #ownyourlife #beyourbest #reachforit #workforit #spiritual #knowthyself #potential #limitless #lighttheworld #wakeup #transmutation #construct #alchemy #alchemist #highlife #whatmattersmost
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