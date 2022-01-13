Supreme Court May Overturn Biden's Vaccine Mandates; Justice Sotomayor's COVID Claims Disputed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is facing criticism for some of her statements. First, she falsely claimed there are upwards of 100,000 children hospitalized in the United States for COVID-19 and that many are on ventilators. After media had a field day debunking the claims, the CDC director herself came forward to also explain the judge’s claims were false.
Joshua Philipp explains these stories and more.
#COVID #SupremeCourt #VaccineMandates
🎯Join us on Telegram 👉 https://t.me/Crossroads_josh