Supreme Court May Overturn Biden's Vaccine Mandates; Justice Sotomayor's COVID Claims Disputed

The Supreme Court is showing signs it may overturn Biden’s vaccine mandates on private sector employees and on federally funded health care facilities. Epoch Times reports, “In a rare Friday sitting the high court seemed broadly receptive to the idea that states have authority to impose vaccination mandates but questioned the ability of federal agencies to do the same.” The general tone of the justices is that the Biden administration is running these mandates as a workaround, and that it should instead be left to Congress and state law.



Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is facing criticism for some of her statements. First, she falsely claimed there are upwards of 100,000 children hospitalized in the United States for COVID-19 and that many are on ventilators. After media had a field day debunking the claims, the CDC director herself came forward to also explain the judge’s claims were false.



Joshua Philipp explains these stories and more.



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