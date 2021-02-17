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GWP: Paul Glumaz, AN UNCAGED DONALD TRUMP IS WHAT IS FEARED 2/15/21
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180 views • February 17, 2021
AN UNCAGED DONALD TRUMP IS WHAT IS FEARED
We are now 26 days into the illegitimate occupation of the White House. The impeachment trial has ended. As much as Senator Lindsey Graham is trying to restrain President Trump from mobilizing our citizenry in order to keep peace in the Republican Party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is saying that Trump is liable for crimes committed while President. Very simply, McConnel is the hard cop, threatening Trump not to break with the terrible policies that both he and Graham represent, and Graham is the "soft cop," be nice and everything will be alright. Nevertheless, the end of the impeachment trial potentially brings Donald Trump out of the cage that McConnel, Graham, and the Democrats have colluded to keep Trump locked up in over the last four years. An uncaged Donald Trump is what is most feared by the establishment, meaning you. .
This is very important, though not in the White House, Donald Trump is the only possible viable basis for dealing with the crises which are coming. Trump is the only point of reference with the support of the American people that is available for dealing with the financial collapse which may come soon, as well as the only point of reference for dealing with the economic and other disasters that the illegitimate occupants of the White House are bringing upon our nation. We all must get involved as PCO's, as activists, and as supporters of Donald Trump. From our activism and increased involvement we give President Trump a greater capacity to effect policies for our nation going forward into a multitude of crises.
It is also important to note the Biden collective and the Democrats are now beginning to disintegrate around the edges. Two examples of this are in New York State and California. Governor Cuomo of New York is in deep trouble over the cover-up of the nursing home deaths due to COVID. Governor Newsom of California is in trouble over more than $20 billion that is missing in COVID unemployment relief funds, and will most likely be facing a recall election soon. Keep in mind that these are two most powerful Democratic governors in the nation.
We are now 26 days into the illegitimate occupation of the White House. The impeachment trial has ended. As much as Senator Lindsey Graham is trying to restrain President Trump from mobilizing our citizenry in order to keep peace in the Republican Party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is saying that Trump is liable for crimes committed while President. Very simply, McConnel is the hard cop, threatening Trump not to break with the terrible policies that both he and Graham represent, and Graham is the "soft cop," be nice and everything will be alright. Nevertheless, the end of the impeachment trial potentially brings Donald Trump out of the cage that McConnel, Graham, and the Democrats have colluded to keep Trump locked up in over the last four years. An uncaged Donald Trump is what is most feared by the establishment, meaning you. .
This is very important, though not in the White House, Donald Trump is the only possible viable basis for dealing with the crises which are coming. Trump is the only point of reference with the support of the American people that is available for dealing with the financial collapse which may come soon, as well as the only point of reference for dealing with the economic and other disasters that the illegitimate occupants of the White House are bringing upon our nation. We all must get involved as PCO's, as activists, and as supporters of Donald Trump. From our activism and increased involvement we give President Trump a greater capacity to effect policies for our nation going forward into a multitude of crises.
It is also important to note the Biden collective and the Democrats are now beginning to disintegrate around the edges. Two examples of this are in New York State and California. Governor Cuomo of New York is in deep trouble over the cover-up of the nursing home deaths due to COVID. Governor Newsom of California is in trouble over more than $20 billion that is missing in COVID unemployment relief funds, and will most likely be facing a recall election soon. Keep in mind that these are two most powerful Democratic governors in the nation.
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