"Roman Corruption and the missing scriptures" with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock on "Answers for our Time"

When you start to consider how it is that the Britons have a tradition of St. Paul coming to Britain and whether this is true, its becomes clear early apostolic tradition has been obliterated similar to the tradition of Joseph of Arimathea visiting Britain.

From a very early period there is only one culprit; the corrupt Vatican empire. The Roman church to maintain their monopoly has been distorting the sequence of events that transpired directly after the crucifixion of the Messiah in effort to maintain thier monopoly by purposefully obscuring any evidence of these visits.

To qualify that Paul visited Spain and the British Isles, one has to look at a little known and often dismissed document which is now understood to be chapter 29 of the original Greek manuscript found in the archives of Constantinople and presented to him by the Sultan Abdoul Achmet whilst visiting Constantinople.



It provides an account of trips undertaken by Paul after his two years enforced residence in Rome in his own hired house. This lost Chapter 29 of the Acts of the Apostles was found interwoven in a copy of Frenchmen Sonnini de Manoncourt 'voyage en Grece et en Turquie.' It was then purchased by Sir John Newport in Ireland who's family arms where engraved onto the cover of the book and in their possession over thirty years, with a copy of the royal decree from the Sultan of Turkey, granting Sonnini permission to travel in all parts of the Ottoman dominions.

No trace of the original Greek manuscript has been found to date and for this reason the document is considered fake. However its worth considering if a Frenchman had handed the original to a Catholic authority for verification this origianl would never be heard of again because of its glorified links to Britain rather than Rome.

Lastly Chapter 29 is written in the style of the Acts and reads like a continuation of it. The places named are the Roman titles and the peoples names are also in their ancient forms. The original text would have been written in Greek and in the same style and tone as the Acts of the Apostles. It seems a feasible answer as to how it has survived in that it was preserved in the archives of Constantinople, far aware from the meddlers of history in Rome.

On todays program we also revisited a video with the late Ross Broadstock of Britain's Hidden History deciphering ancient stones at Margam Abbey Wales.





















