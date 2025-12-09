BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Era of Peace not far away
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1147 followers
43 views • 1 day ago

Era of Peace not far away

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/10/04/era-of-peace-not-far-away/


----------------

REVELATION

Chapter 20

The Thousand-year Reign. [a]Then I saw an angel come down from heaven, holding in his hand the key to the abyss[b] and a heavy chain. 

He seized the dragon, the ancient serpent, which is the Devil or Satan,[c] and tied it up for a thousand years 

and threw it into the abyss, which he locked over it and sealed, so that it could no longer lead the nations astray until the thousand years are completed. After this, it is to be released for a short time.

Then I saw thrones; those who sat on them were entrusted with judgment. I also saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, and who had not worshiped the beast or its image nor had accepted its mark[d] on their foreheads or hands. They came to life and they reigned with Christ for a thousand years. 

The rest of the dead did not come to life until the thousand years were over. This is the first resurrection. 

Blessed[e] and holy is the one who shares in the first resurrection. The second death has no power over these; they will be priests of God and of Christ, and they will reign with him for [the] thousand years.

[f]When the thousand years are completed, Satan will be released from his prison. 

Keywords
peaceera ofnot far away
