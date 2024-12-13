Maria Zeee: Jab White Clot Mystery Solved?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zeee is Joined by a Panel of medical Professionals & experts who believe they may have solved the mystery of the strange white clot phenomena seen by embalmers and surgeons worldwide following the rollout of the COVID mRNA injections, warning that this is now spreading to the uninjected population and not slowing down. Participants in this presentation include:
Daniel Santiago, RPh, PharmD Dr. Andrew Zywiec Greg Harrison, Organic Chemist Richard Hirschman, Embalmer Dr. Philip Triantos Wayne Crouch & Lisa Johnston, Journalists