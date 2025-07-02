© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barack Obama is now pushing for greater federal control over online speech, calling for stricter limits on what Americans can say across digital platforms.
He argues the government should have the power to impose “restraints” on online content to combat what it deems “disinformation” and “misinformation.”
He says the government will decide which voices are considered violent.
Source @Real World News
