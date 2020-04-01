Are NY & NJ Lying to Us? Former Spy & Top Analyst Offers Appraisal in One Chart

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Robert David Steele, former spy, senior civilian founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, top non-fiction review, recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, offers three possible reasons for why NY and NJ coronavirus curves are not normal. Pick one. Same-same 9.11!
Graphic and related links posted with video at
https://tinyurl.com/PBI-Curves
Contextual links:
https://tinyurl.com/911-POTUS
https://tinyurl.com/Nine-Veils-Evil
https://tinyurl.com/Zionist-Strikes
[please note Zionisn is NOT Judaism, we respect Judaism]