COVID19 THE CORONAVIRUS and THE DEADLY VACCINES PROMOTED BY BIDEN & the DEMOCRATS

Covid-19 the Virus created with funded from Bill Gates ( Patent #060606 ) and the Pandemic



1 ) Bill Gates funded the creation of the now Covid-19 Virus in a Lab in North Carolina, then had this virus sent to the CDC LAB in Wuhan, China where his virus was released near a Wet Market to begin the Fake Pandemic.



2 ) Bill Gates bribed the CDC and W.H.O. to 'declare' a Covid-19 Pandemic to set his plan in motion for his pedophile masters.



3 ) Have the bought and paid for pedophile owned mainstream media ( NOT TUCKER CALRSON ) report Fake, Inflated Numbers every hour, day after day to increase fear within America and around the world. This FEAR will be used to convince uneducated people that a toxic Vaccine is needed to return everything back to NORMAL



4 ) Quietly have seniors in care homes and patients in hospitals murdered with drug overdosing them and have so called covid-19 patients put into LUNG DAMAGING oxygen ventilators to tear apart the lung tissue thus killing the patients with medical treatments told to help them.



5 ) Corrupt doctors in hospitals especially in American are told to label all dead patients as having Covid-19 when they DID NOT so that the numbers of people seemingly infected of covid-19 and dying 'seem' to be rising. Even patients dying of car accidents are labelled as dying of covid-19 infection.



6 ) The George Soros fuded Antifa Terrorists plus the BLM groups paid by a Islamic Organization were told to mingle in with the Americans who are kinda standing up for the criminal felon George Floyd who was taken down by CIA in the staged killing to drum up mass chaos, were to burn, destroy and loot all American Cities, this will be done to Canadian cities too so that the CHAOS will take the attention off of the Democrats passing senate bills to remove your rights to refuse any vaccines promoted by corrupt health officials. One such Senate Bill was passed while you were fooled into protesting on the streets with the terrorists and BLM MOVEMENT to destroy your own cities with the full approval of the DEMOCRATS. The violent protests were not only used to further the promotion of the brain damaging covid-19 vaccines promoted by Biden and Harris but these distractions were also used to quiet down the engineered Financial Collapse created by the FED and Central Banks as they prepare to 'loot' your bank accounts to pay off their own debts. Remember that any cash you deposit into their corrupt banks, now belong to the pedophile owned banks, NOT YOU. They can release your money back to you if they want. They can even shut down all the banks, your credit cards and ATMs, if they like and pretend that there was a banking glitch, to keep all your money. If I were you, I would take some money out and put it into physical Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Digibyte to preserve it's value from the coming devaluation after they RESET ALL THE CURRENCIES.



7 ) This man-made Pandemic of Bill Gates and his pedo masters, was also used to bring in huge amounts of illegals to vote against President Trump so that their own puppet can be president, then they will allow open borders to bring in more violent illegals from Muslim countries to outnumber Americans in the baby creation department. When their numbers exceed yours, their demands of placing their pedophile Sharia Law on top of your existing laws, will see man women and children, beaten, raped and killed within every country but the rapists and criminals will be allowed to run free and continue their crimes as they are allowed to do in Sweden and the EU. The police are told to turn a blind eye and allow theses crimes to continue as by then SHARIA LAW will control all, even the police.



8 ) Even the people in Sweden and the EU, do not know why violent crime and gang rapes are skyrocketing in their country and the rapists are being released with no punishment. This is all engineered by those who control the Democrats, Biden, Harris, Cuomo, Anderson Cooper, Dr, Fauci, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Trudeau, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to bring in a ONE WORLD RELIGION where Muslim's ISLAM is expanded in every country to make our world into having only the Cult of ISLAM and no other religion. Are you wondering why mass amounts of Christians are being murdered and hacked up in other countries especially Muslim ones? The monsters that control the Queen of England, the Vatican, the City of London within London want the Banks, the Democrats, the corrupt FED ( fed does not belong to the government ) want to bring in a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT/New World Order to control all rules and regulations around the world, in order to do this they need an obedient ONE WORLD RELIGION, they chose Muslim's ISLAM. Look closely at Michigan...look at all your American cities that are slowly increasing the Muslim populations with the support of the Democrats...When your city has it's population majority as Muslims, guess whose law you will be forced to follow...INVASION FROM WITHIN..