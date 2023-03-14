Jericho Middle School Teacher Touts ‘Tenured’ Status As Way To Promote Sexual Child Grooming

Project Veritas

March 13, 2023

UNTOUCHABLE: Middle School Teacher BOASTS ‘Tenured’ Educators Should Use Status to Promote Sexual Child Grooming as Young as ‘Two or Three Years Old’; ‘Kids Are Coming Out at Younger and Younger Ages’ … ‘Plethora of Queer Flags That I Have in My Classroom’

• Elisa Waters, Founder of LGBTeach, Spanish & Social Justice Teacher, Jericho Middle School: “The truth is that we know that kids are coming out at younger and younger ages…We have kids as early as two, three years of age.”

• Waters: “Even though I’m not an Elementary-level educator, it’s probably my favorite group to work with -- working with staff and admin, because if we could actually do more of this conversation with Elementary-aged kids, by the time they get to me in Middle School, or some of you in High School, we’ll be in a better place…The more we can do at the Elementary level – breaking down the gender binary, getting rid of girls and boys…”

• Waters: “I particularly love working with families and helping them, you know, practicing, you know, affirmation through their children’s journey of sexuality and gender.”

• Waters: “I always tell untenured teachers, ‘You’re going to have more longevity making change if you maybe play it a little safer for a little longer’…Lean on your tenured colleagues to do some of this work because we need you.”

• Waters: “I always say -- and I’m not saying don’t do the work -- but do it with caution, because if you’re sitting here right now, it means in three to four years when you get that tenured seat, then you can do even more work.”

• Janna Nunziato, Social Studies Teacher, H.B. Thompson Middle School: “The kids -- they don’t mind [gender talk]. I think they’re used to it because they all have TikTok. They all have Instagram where they have to put their pronouns now. They’re all used to it. So, it’s really, unfortunately, I think it’s the parents.”

[NEW YORK – Mar. 13, 2023] Project Veritas released its third video today exposing the sexual indoctrination of young children taking place in schools across the state of New York.

Elisa Waters, who is the founder of LGBTeach as well as a Middle School teacher in Long Island, was recorded bragging about how she pushes gender ideology in the classroom.

“The truth is that we know that kids are coming out at younger and younger ages…We have kids as early as two, three years of age,” Waters said.

“Even though I’m not an Elementary-level educator, it’s probably my favorite group to work with -- working with staff and admin, because if we could actually do more of this conversation with Elementary-aged kids, by the time they get to me in Middle School, or some of you in High School, we’ll be in a better place,” she said.

“I particularly love working with families and helping them, you know, practicing, you know, affirmation through their children’s journey of sexuality and gender.”

Waters instructed other educators on how to effectively push this agenda onto their students.

“I always tell untenured teachers, ‘You’re going to have more longevity making change if you maybe play it a little safer for a little longer’…Lean on your tenured colleagues to do some of this work because we need you,” she said.

“I always say -- and I’m not saying don’t do the work -- but do it with caution, because if you’re sitting here right now, it means in three to four years when you get that tenured seat, then you can do even more work.”

A teacher becomes tenured after working for several years in a teaching capacity, making it more difficult for school administrators to act against the teacher when they behave inappropriately over time.

Joseph Wiener, the Principal of Wheatley School who has worked with Waters, shared his thoughts about her to a Veritas journalist.

“She lives that activism and that purpose every minute of every day,” he said.

Wiener also talked about his own methods for political activism in school.

“We brought in speakers who taught kids how to be anti-racist, and you know, kind of define, ‘What does it mean to be an anti-racist?’ And parents would say, ‘You’re indoctrinating my child. We don’t believe--’ Wait, you don’t believe in being anti-racist?”

The principal affirmed that there is no middle ground when it comes to the conversation around racism.

“That speaker who we had, that anti-racist guest speaker said, ‘You’re either racist or you’re anti-racist,’” Wiener said.

“There’s no in-between. If you’re not doing anti-racist work, then you are contributing to racial divide.”

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d0ete-jericho-middle-school-teacher-touts-tenured-status-as-way-to-promote-sexual.html



