BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to be HAPPY!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 4 months ago

Friday Night Live 13 December 2024


In this episode, I explore the complexities of human relationships, emphasizing the need for shared values, especially in familial contexts. We discuss the impact of abusive parenting on sibling dynamics and broader societal manipulations through identity politics. I also delve into how past experiences shape adult identities while highlighting the significance of understanding our histories for personal growth.


The conversation shifts to the challenges of modern healthcare, where I analyze the implications of insurance policies on equity. I advocate for personal responsibility in addressing these issues. We conclude with a philosophical examination of happiness, encouraging a reevaluation of our emotional perspectives and the transformative power of community and rational discourse amidst societal chaos. Join me on this journey toward greater understanding and genuine connection.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonidentity politicscommunityhappinessstefan molyneuxlivestreamequitypersonal responsibilityshared valuesinsurance policiespast experienceshuman relationshipsrational discoursesibling dynamicsfamilial contextsabusive parentingadult identitiesmodern healthcareemotional perspectives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy