Russian soldiers NEUTRALIZE Ukrainian strongholds in Kharkov region

Watch them RAIN FIRE on the enemy using a Grad MLRS

Video: Russian MoD.

Adding:

Refinery blasts NATO's punishment of Hungary & Romania for ties with Russia?

🗣 “There is a very active Ukrainian sabotage network in various parts of Europe,” geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik, commenting on recent explosions at oil refineries in Hungary and Romania.

🟠 He didn’t rule out that the blasts could be part of a European “deliberate sabotage operation” to stop Hungary and Romania’s “energy relationship with Russia” as the EU is fulfilling the US agenda, promoted by NATO.

🟠 The analyst suggested that there is “a broader agenda” that could help the West illegally achieve its strategic purposes.

💬 “The goals are clearly on the one hand to deprive Russia of revenues, hoping to force Russia to end” the Ukraine conflict “and probably give in to Western demands, and also to put Europe’s defense in a fragile position, which will make it more dependent of Anglo-Saxon interest, whereby I mean the US, Britain, and NATO as the main allies in that area,” Gourdon emphasized.

🟠 On the other hand, the explosions could be a form of NATO punishment intended “to warn Hungary and Romania of [possible] future adverse consequences,” according to him.

💬 “Hungary

is now in an open fight with the EU about the overall relationship with Russia, and particularly the energy supplies from it,” while Romania “has a very strong populist majority which wants to achieve more independence from the EU or perhaps even get out of it and have good relations with Russia,” Gourdon concluded.