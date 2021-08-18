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Taliban Dodgems - The Taliban in Bumper Cars
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121 views • August 18, 2021
Taliban riding around in bumper cars. It's a sad day for most but these psychos look like they're having fun.
Taliban dodgems
Taliban funfair
Taliban Fair
Taliban fairground
Taliban bumper cars
Taliban take a ride
Taliban meme
Taliban Splits - The Taliban in Bumper Cars (Banana Splits Music)
Taliban Dodgems - The Taliban in Bumper Cars (Banana Splits Music)
Banana Splits
Taliban driving around in cars at fairground
Banana Splits Trailer
Banana Splits Theme Song
Kabul Falls
taliban take over kabul 2021
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: The Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana)
Artist: The Banana Splits
Album: The Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana) / Don't Go Away - Go Go Girl
Licensed to YouTube by
INgrooves (on behalf of Dot Dash Noise); UMPI, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
mint infinity
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RDiPRyMq3vH6EuRX5hlKA/videos
Taliban dodgems
Taliban funfair
Taliban Fair
Taliban fairground
Taliban bumper cars
Taliban take a ride
Taliban meme
Taliban Splits - The Taliban in Bumper Cars (Banana Splits Music)
Taliban Dodgems - The Taliban in Bumper Cars (Banana Splits Music)
Banana Splits
Taliban driving around in cars at fairground
Banana Splits Trailer
Banana Splits Theme Song
Kabul Falls
taliban take over kabul 2021
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: The Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana)
Artist: The Banana Splits
Album: The Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana) / Don't Go Away - Go Go Girl
Licensed to YouTube by
INgrooves (on behalf of Dot Dash Noise); UMPI, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
mint infinity
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RDiPRyMq3vH6EuRX5hlKA/videos
Keywords
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