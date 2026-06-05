Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (14)

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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)
Christ does mention in Matthew 5:11, Matthew 10:22 and in Matthew 24:9 that biblical followers of His shall be hated for His name’s sake. As Christ says in Matthew 10:22: And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.
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