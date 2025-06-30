Welcome back to Common Sense Ohio, where "right from the middle" means no topic is too hot to handle—especially when it comes to F bombs and bunker bombs. In this episode, co-host Brett returns from a month-long hiatus to join Norm as they tackle a packed agenda covering both global and local headlines.





Get ready for an unfiltered dive into international diplomacy as the hosts unpack recent U.S. military actions in Iran, including a discussion on the controversial use of bunker buster bombs and America’s ongoing approach to global regime change. Brett and Norm draw parallels from history, weighing the impact of American intervention abroad, with plenty of opinions on what actually works.





Back on the home front, they break down the ins and outs of Congress’s “big beautiful bill”, the pivotal legislation working its way through Washington. The guys debate the ever-climbing national debt, question why non-budgetary riders are buried in the bill, and challenge politicians to grow a backbone and make tough decisions, finally.





Ohio issues get their share of airtime, too. Find out why a local lawmaker wants to tie funding for pro sports teams to winning records, and get the latest scoop on Supreme Court decisions affecting immigration and local communities. From electric vehicle mandates to the wild idea of government-run grocery stores, nothing is off the table.





Whether you’re a political junkie, a sports fan, or just someone trying to make sense of today’s headlines, this episode delivers sharp insight and classic Midwestern no-nonsense. So buckle up and enjoy another week of Common Sense Ohio!





Moments





00:00 Diplomatic Struggles Before Ceasefire





06:45 Embassy Sovereignty and International Relations





14:47 Tax Deduction Disagreement in Congress





16:04 Debt Crisis and Legislative Challenges





24:14 Efficient Mass Transit Advocacy





28:58 Conditional Funding for Accountability





34:31 "Immigration Policy and Deportation Debate"





40:29 EV Mandate Reversal Spurs V8 Revival





46:57 EV Tax Registration Confusion





50:31 Grocery Prices Debate





57:32 Farewell: Brian, Bobby, Rick Remembered





01:00:15 "Strikes on Iran Nuclear Facilities"





