Shut The Hell Up!

#plotkin #autism #health #vaccine #fetus #madcow #kuru #cannibalism #cjd



Connecting dots

Cows ingesting Cows = Mad Cow

Humans ingesting Humans = Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or "Kuru"



Since vaccines are proven to have human fetal tissues in its ingredients one can now understand what the cause of Autism is.



Human infants ingesting Human infants = Autism AKA: Mad Human Disease



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