COVID Jab Victims plead ‘Don’t Get This Poison’

"WE ARE REAL, NOT RARE"



Listen to the heart breaking stories of real people as they face challenges, both in health and from society, after getting vaccinated.



In this video, a collage of COVID jab victims talk about the health horrors they’ve suffered since they took their COVID shots — the safety of which is actually still unknown.



If we’re told we have to do this, our freedoms are ripped from us,” one weeping woman, whose husband died after his shot, says as she begs for viewers to watch and listen with compassion.



“Don’t end up like me and have to tell your 12-year-old son what to do with me, another woman says. “Don’t get this poison.”