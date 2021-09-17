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Zohar: Mother Goddess before the First Civilization, and the Rise of The Male Ego.[16.09.2021]
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80 views • September 17, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
History and ancient texts point to a time when women were worshiped and entrusted with secret teachings, holding influential positions of power. If this knowledge is allowed to flourish, could there be a rise of wise women in the future and, if so, might this also pave the way to a time when patriarchy and matriarchy rule together?
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10,344 views Premiered 13 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WS8MAvmg7TA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
History and ancient texts point to a time when women were worshiped and entrusted with secret teachings, holding influential positions of power. If this knowledge is allowed to flourish, could there be a rise of wise women in the future and, if so, might this also pave the way to a time when patriarchy and matriarchy rule together?
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
10,344 views Premiered 13 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/WS8MAvmg7TA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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