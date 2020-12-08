Dr Fauci Admits PCR Test Run at Too Many Cycles is Driving False Positives

Dr Fauci admits that the PCR test is not able to tell if a person is sick or can transmit a virus, especially at amplification above 35 cycles when the test detects miniscule particles which are not a threat to anyone. The CDC is now using and recommending 45 cycles to analyze tests. This is giving the impression of a pandemic. Dr Fauci also admits that the rate of transmission among asymptomatic individuals is unknown. It's "guesswork." As Dr Kaufman points out, it's impossible to determine a rate of transmission with no valid test. Dr Fauci says, "We can guess, as long as we don't take our guesses too seriously." Excuse me? We are closing down businesses, and gatherings of all kinds... based on guesswork that Dr Fauci says we should not take too seriously?