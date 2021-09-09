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Turdeau Demonizes Non Vaxxers -- Proves Self Divise + UNFIT to Lead
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110 views • September 09, 2021
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, demonstrates himself utterly unfit to lead a nation, demonizing anyone who questions his vaccine mandate and vaccine passport, authoritarian measures that will inch Canada closer to a totalitarian communist dictatorship.
Vote for Maxine Bernier and the PPC. Trudeau and his black face totally undeserving of holding high office.
#JustinTrudeau #Canada #VaccineMandates
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Vote for Maxine Bernier and the PPC. Trudeau and his black face totally undeserving of holding high office.
#JustinTrudeau #Canada #VaccineMandates
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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