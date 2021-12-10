U.S. IS "POSTPONING" THE DEFAULT BY ACCELERATING THE DEFAULT

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
One strategy of avoiding default is to stop going into debt that you can never manage. Another (very odd) strategy is to keep going into debt and pretend that everything is OK. One strategy of halting rising prices, is to stop printing new dollars out-of-thin-air. Another (very odd) strategy is to keep printing dollars and pretend that everything will be OK. What the U.S. government is doing is very odd. Everything is not OK.