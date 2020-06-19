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LA VERDADERA HISTORIA 35: MANUEL BELGRANO, UN EJEMPLO A SEGUIR (Resubido acá)
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4 views • June 19, 2020
Exclenete exposición de Javier Ordoñes narrando sucesos de la vida de Manuel Belgrano.
SUS AÑOS DE ESTUDIO EN ESPAÑA 0:31
SU ACTIVIDAD EN EL CONSULADO 5:58
EN LAS INVASIONES INGLESAS 8:34
EL CARLOTISMO 10:58
LA REVOLUCION DE MAYO 11:38
LA EXPEDICION AL PARAGUAY 15:21
SUS ENFRENTAMIENTOS CON LA OLIGARQUIA 17:04
LAS CAMPAÑAS MILITARES 18:15
REGRESO A SU ACTIVIDAD CIVIL 21:28
EL CONGRESO DE TUCUMAN 23:06
BELGRANO Y LAS MUJERES 27:21
LOS HIJOS DE BELGRANO 31:50
CONCLUSIONES 35:59
SUS AÑOS DE ESTUDIO EN ESPAÑA 0:31
SU ACTIVIDAD EN EL CONSULADO 5:58
EN LAS INVASIONES INGLESAS 8:34
EL CARLOTISMO 10:58
LA REVOLUCION DE MAYO 11:38
LA EXPEDICION AL PARAGUAY 15:21
SUS ENFRENTAMIENTOS CON LA OLIGARQUIA 17:04
LAS CAMPAÑAS MILITARES 18:15
REGRESO A SU ACTIVIDAD CIVIL 21:28
EL CONGRESO DE TUCUMAN 23:06
BELGRANO Y LAS MUJERES 27:21
LOS HIJOS DE BELGRANO 31:50
CONCLUSIONES 35:59
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