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This Quantum Life #88 - Say Awe
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0 view • July 30, 2021
By consciously and willfully stepping back and considering the extreme coincidences, the mathematical improbabilities of our present circumstances, the infinitely intricate relationships of our environmental ecology, the astounding statistical implausibility of life arising from the raw cosmos, and the cosmically miraculous becomes obvious.
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