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You Can’t Trust the Science, or Religion, or Your Mind - Shunyamurti Teaching
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31 views • October 16, 2021
You can watch the full teaching on our Members Section, "You Can’t Trust the Science, or Religion, or Your Mind" Sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://bit.ly/3oqFcCe
Shunyamurti outlines the fall of legitimate authority and the rise of a nihilistic mentality that has taken over the world with the false doctrine of materialism; in order to be free of the bondage of illegitimate authority, we must remember that we are active participants in this great creation, and we must create a new world order based on higher consciousness and, love, truth and freedom.
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We are doing our best to produce as much content as possible, to create more livestream satsangs, Q&A's and guided meditations. Your support is paramount to sustaining the mission of the Sat Yoga Ashram to disseminate as much heart-opening and mind-expanding content from Shunyamurti as possible.
If you have benefitted from these teachings, please consider making a love offering, so we can continue to provide access to this timeless wisdom.
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We have launched a Patreon page in order to support this YouTube channel. All of our Youtube and podcast content is offered free of charge, and our channel isn't monetized, but it does require a team of dedicated yogis.
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ABOUT SHUNYAMURTI: https://www.satyoga.org/shunyamurti
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[To All Who Listen to Shunyamurti’s Teachings: Thank you all for your serious consideration of these ideas, which are intended to help you live a more coherent, peaceful, creative, compassionate, and productive life, and to be of service to the welfare of our world. We understand that our approach to existential concerns is not for everyone. We honor your right to disagree with these ideas and to stop listening if you do not like them. We gladly post comments with disagreements, if they are stated in a positive and mature manner, that allows civilized discourse about your own contrary ideas, and which may spark further useful and profound thought about the important issues that the teachings raise. If there are sincere questions about the teachings, or misunderstandings that can be clarified, Shunyamurti is always ready and willing to respond with helpful elaborations and even to cite texts and other authors whose writings may be of assistance to serious seekers. But comments that are simply angry and insulting, immature and unreasonable, will be removed because they undermine the educational and inspirational purpose of this project. Those who have questions that are more personal should write us in a private email and one of the teachers in our wisdom school will respond in the same way, or if the question is a very subtle or difficult one and requires a response from Shunyamurti, we will forward it to him on your behalf, and when he can, he will respond personally. By the way, we want to clarify that these teachings are new, they are not simply a repetition of old traditional teachings, but integrate current thought in the sciences, psychology, cultural studies, and philosophy. Shunyamurti speaks from his own realizations and deep clinical experience as a healer.]
Shunyamurti outlines the fall of legitimate authority and the rise of a nihilistic mentality that has taken over the world with the false doctrine of materialism; in order to be free of the bondage of illegitimate authority, we must remember that we are active participants in this great creation, and we must create a new world order based on higher consciousness and, love, truth and freedom.
If you enjoyed this video please click the like button and subscribe to our channel for more spiritual wisdom from Shunyamurti.
Sign up to the Sat Yoga Newsletter to stay attuned to any shifts that may occur in our ability to sustain these offerings and receive your free sample of Shunyamurti’s new book: https://www.satyoga.org/newsletter-sign-up-youtube/
You can also find us on the following channels:
Sat Yoga on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd3ca9-2755-4296-849d-13de4c5f2ff1
Sat Yoga on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OgN9UMYLfvik/
Sat Yoga on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlslsd-prepare-your-divine-weapons-for-the-final-battle-shunyamurti-teaching.html
SAT YOGA MEMBERS SECTION - Free 10-Day Trial:
To become a member and gain access to a vast archive of Shunyamurti's teachings, writings, and guided meditations. Learn more and sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://satyoga.org/becoming-a-member/
We are doing our best to produce as much content as possible, to create more livestream satsangs, Q&A's and guided meditations. Your support is paramount to sustaining the mission of the Sat Yoga Ashram to disseminate as much heart-opening and mind-expanding content from Shunyamurti as possible.
If you have benefitted from these teachings, please consider making a love offering, so we can continue to provide access to this timeless wisdom.
BECOME A SAT YOGA PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/satyoga
We have launched a Patreon page in order to support this YouTube channel. All of our Youtube and podcast content is offered free of charge, and our channel isn't monetized, but it does require a team of dedicated yogis.
MAKE A DONATION:
https://www.satyoga.org/donate
We appreciate your support - please donate!
ABOUT SHUNYAMURTI: https://www.satyoga.org/shunyamurti
FOLLOW US ONLINE
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dPEt7z
Website: https://www.satyoga.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/satyogainstitute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/satyogaashram
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sat_yoga
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/135j7XjUoaTOn1cCTWcBJS
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/spiritual-teachings-with-shunyamurti/id312136041?mt=2
Podbean: http://satyoga.podbean.com/
Blog: https://www.satyoga.org/blog
[To All Who Listen to Shunyamurti’s Teachings: Thank you all for your serious consideration of these ideas, which are intended to help you live a more coherent, peaceful, creative, compassionate, and productive life, and to be of service to the welfare of our world. We understand that our approach to existential concerns is not for everyone. We honor your right to disagree with these ideas and to stop listening if you do not like them. We gladly post comments with disagreements, if they are stated in a positive and mature manner, that allows civilized discourse about your own contrary ideas, and which may spark further useful and profound thought about the important issues that the teachings raise. If there are sincere questions about the teachings, or misunderstandings that can be clarified, Shunyamurti is always ready and willing to respond with helpful elaborations and even to cite texts and other authors whose writings may be of assistance to serious seekers. But comments that are simply angry and insulting, immature and unreasonable, will be removed because they undermine the educational and inspirational purpose of this project. Those who have questions that are more personal should write us in a private email and one of the teachers in our wisdom school will respond in the same way, or if the question is a very subtle or difficult one and requires a response from Shunyamurti, we will forward it to him on your behalf, and when he can, he will respond personally. By the way, we want to clarify that these teachings are new, they are not simply a repetition of old traditional teachings, but integrate current thought in the sciences, psychology, cultural studies, and philosophy. Shunyamurti speaks from his own realizations and deep clinical experience as a healer.]
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