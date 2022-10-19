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Glenn Beck: Europe will FREEZE this winter & America CAN’T HELP THEM
Massive protests are sweeping Europe — from London to Brussels — yet America's mainstream media refuses to cover it. Why? Perhaps it's because these protesters are fed-up with far-left policies that have resulted in sky-high inflation, dangerously low oil supplies, and food prices that are STILL increasing. And while Europe faces a winter during which citizens may not be able to afford heat, America is not in a position to help them. In this clip, Glenn explains why U.S. policies have made America — the world's most reliable lifeboat — unable to responsibly assist the nations that will soon need it most.
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