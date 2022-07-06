What If We Don't Have All of The Solutions? 🎞️ CreatedEqualFilms

Jun 30, 2022

What If We Don't Have All of The Solutions?

https://www.youtube.com/user/createdequalfilms

Watch as Titus discusses what true human equality looks like with an OSU student. When pointing out the differences between born people and preborn people, one helpful tool he uses is the acronym:

Size

Level of Development

Environment

Degree of Dependency

SLED is very useful to help point out that human value doesn't come from something we can do, but rather from who we are.

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