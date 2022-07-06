What If We Don't Have All of The Solutions? 🎞️ CreatedEqualFilms

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Jun 30, 2022
What If We Don't Have All of The Solutions?
https://www.youtube.com/user/createdequalfilms
Watch as Titus discusses what true human equality looks like with an OSU student. When pointing out the differences between born people and preborn people, one helpful tool he uses is the acronym:
Size
Level of Development
Environment
Degree of Dependency
SLED is very useful to help point out that human value doesn't come from something we can do, but rather from who we are.
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