COVID PLANDEMIC - A LONG PLANNED WELL ORGANIZED CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

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"The plague of ignorance that has encompassed man in his current Earthly challenge is one whose virus has over-taken the host of his heart. This ignorance has led him to forget that in the realms of the human experience the axioms of morality are as immutable and true as those of mathematics." - Claudia Pavonis
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https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
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https://thecrowhouse.community/
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Compulsory testing sparks chaos in Sydney’s south west
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/compulsory-testing-sparks-chaos-in-sydney-s-south-west/vi-AAM8yMh?ocid=msedgntp
Fairfield residents stuck in their cars for hours waiting for new compulsory COVID-19 tests
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-14/fairfield-residents-frustrated-over-long-waits-for-covid-tests/100291340
UK Prison Town/Mega Prison UPDATE - More approved- Prison towns built next to crematoriums
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGKXjl3L4MI
COMPLETE SOCIETAL COLLAPSE IN SOUTH AFRICA
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/video-breaking-news-complete-societal-collapse-in-south-africa-rioters-being-shot-dead-by-armed-citizens-after-police-pull-back-looters-being-whipped-in-the-streets
Thailand bans talking on trains as precaution against COVID-19
https://aseannow.com/topic/1223892-thailand-bans-talking-on-trains-as-precaution-against-covid-19/?utm_source=newsletter-20210714-0546&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news
SENATOR DICK DURBIN ADMITS "MILLIONS HAVE DIED FROM THE VACCINES"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDReSD7betTZ/
Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!