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Game Over - The Takedown
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6653 views • December 14, 2021
Many believe President Trump quit and took the easy way out.
That he abandoned America and the American People.
Not a chance.
This is for the newly awakened.
This is for those that need a reminder.
The Best Is Yet To Come.
Source:
Bonfire Guy
Charlie Freak
That he abandoned America and the American People.
Not a chance.
This is for the newly awakened.
This is for those that need a reminder.
The Best Is Yet To Come.
Source:
Bonfire Guy
Charlie Freak
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