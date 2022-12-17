Daily Word * 12.8.2022 * Conclusion

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





I am bringing to a conclusion various aspects of your circumstances, but getting to the final result will continue for a time to be a process. There are still things in your lives that need to be dealt with.





Move through this process with the faith and confidence that I am doing a good work and the results will be pleasing to you and to Me.





Allow Me to move you in this conclusive flow.





Hebrews 12:1-3





Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds.