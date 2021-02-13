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Capitol Takeover Was ‘Staged’ and a ‘Hoax’
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82 views • February 13, 2021
Michigan Senate Majority Leader Says Capitol Takeover Was ‘Staged’ and a ‘Hoax’ in Secretly Recorded Conversation
Michigan State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was caught on camera telling officials from the Hillsdale County Republican Party that the Capitol takeover was “staged” and a “hoax.”
In the footage, which is over an hour long, Shirkey also says that Mitch McConnell “was part of it… They wanted to have a mess” so that they could impeach Donald Trump.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-michigan-senate-majority-leader-says-capitol-takeover-staged-hoax-secretly-recorded-convo/
Michigan State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was caught on camera telling officials from the Hillsdale County Republican Party that the Capitol takeover was “staged” and a “hoax.”
In the footage, which is over an hour long, Shirkey also says that Mitch McConnell “was part of it… They wanted to have a mess” so that they could impeach Donald Trump.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-michigan-senate-majority-leader-says-capitol-takeover-staged-hoax-secretly-recorded-convo/
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